Business On Your Side: Clean Midtown
Our guest for Business On Your Side is Victoria Barrett of Columbus Water Works. They will be holding a big event soon called Clean Midtown.
The event will take place this Saturday, April 21, from 8:30 am to noon. There will be 24 different neighborhoods in Midtown where you can volunteer to pick up litter in the community.
The neighborhood supply pickup will be Friday, April 20 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. There will be four main locations to pick up supplies for the event which are:
- Midtown, Inc. 136 Wildwood Ave
- Colormac2, 1124 Linwood Blvd
- Waterworks Tower on Weracoba Creek 2210 19th Ave
- Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd
Many communities have issues with litter, so this will be a great opportunity to help our community!
