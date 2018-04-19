Business On Your Side: Clean Midtown

Our guest for Business On Your Side is Victoria Barrett of Columbus Water Works. They will be holding a big event soon called Clean Midtown.

The event will take place this Saturday, April 21, from 8:30 am to noon. There will be 24 different neighborhoods in Midtown where you can volunteer to pick up litter in the community.

The neighborhood supply pickup will be Friday, April 20 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. There will be four main locations to pick up supplies for the event which are:

Midtown, Inc. 136 Wildwood Ave

Colormac2, 1124 Linwood Blvd

Waterworks Tower on Weracoba Creek 2210 19th Ave

Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd

Many communities have issues with litter, so this will be a great opportunity to help our community!