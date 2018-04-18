Community Watch

Meet Peaches: PAW Humane's Pet of the Week

By: Greg Loyd

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 01:44 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 01:44 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Casey Smith, of PAWS Humane, joins us with Peaches, the Pet of the Week.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.

    Read More »
  • Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama

    When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.

    Read More »
  • Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal

    A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.

    Read More »

Latest Stories

Video Center