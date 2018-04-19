Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."
They have one goal -- provide extra support for military-affiliated-students.
Susan Lovell, director of military enrollment, says a "Green Zone" is all about building a community of advocates for students who are veterans, active duty, or military dependents. Military-affiliated students make up 15% of CSU's student body.
Columbus State University Relations says they received a $2500 grant from the Aurora Foundation to train 14 faculty and staff on the unique issues and concerns faced by military-affiliated students.
"This special group of students faces many unique challenges from obtaining VA education benefits to anticipating a possible deployment in the middle of a semester to simply adjusting to civilian life as a student. We want faculty and staff to be aware of these challenges, so they can help students overcome barriers to obtain academic and career success.” -- Susan Lovell
CSU even provided a Green Zone sticker to employees who went through the training so students will be able to recognize specific faculty members who are trained to support them. University Relations say studies show, nationwide, student veterans drop out of college at a rate of 88 percent, and CSU is strongly working to reduce this number.
University Relations says additional trainings will be conducted in July and October to expand the network of Green Zone trained faculty and staff.
