Alabama's First Class Pre-K named nation's highest quality pre-kindergarten program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) - Alabama's First Class Pre-K is named the nation's highest quality pre-kindergarten program for 12th consecutive year.
The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) bestowed the title in its 2017 State of Preschool Yearbook.
Alabama was one of only three states, along with Michigan and Rhode Island, to meet or exceed all 10 other benchmarks NIEER measures to determine program quality, according to the release.
“NIEER’s endorsement of the state’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program is another sign that the investments state leaders have made in early childhood education will have a strong return,” said Allison Muhlendorf, the executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance. “However, being number one in the nation for quality should be only half of the state’s goal. State leaders should also strive to also be number one in access for four-year-olds."
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey recently signed into law an additional $18.5 million expansion for next year that, combined with year four of Alabama’s four-year federal Preschool Development Grant, will further increase the size of the program, according to the release.
A complete breakdown of the research on Alabama First Class Pre-K outcomes can be found here: http://www.alabamaschoolreadiness.org/alabama-pre-k-results/.
Previous
Retired Roman Catholic Bishop David...
Next
New sex abuse charges filed against...
Georgia News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 man charged with murder after Eufaula police recover body of missing man
A body of a missing Eufaula man has been recovered, according to Eufaula police.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
Crime Watch Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Alabama Sports Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.