MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) - Alabama's First Class Pre-K is named the nation's highest quality pre-kindergarten program for 12th consecutive year.

The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) bestowed the title in its 2017 State of Preschool Yearbook.

Alabama was one of only three states, along with Michigan and Rhode Island, to meet or exceed all 10 other benchmarks NIEER measures to determine program quality, according to the release.

“NIEER’s endorsement of the state’s voluntary First Class Pre-K program is another sign that the investments state leaders have made in early childhood education will have a strong return,” said Allison Muhlendorf, the executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance. “However, being number one in the nation for quality should be only half of the state’s goal. State leaders should also strive to also be number one in access for four-year-olds."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey recently signed into law an additional $18.5 million expansion for next year that, combined with year four of Alabama’s four-year federal Preschool Development Grant, will further increase the size of the program, according to the release.