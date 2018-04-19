Alabama

Birmingham police chief steps down amid protection order

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 09:14 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 04:15 PM EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham's interim police chief has stepped down after the mother of his two children sought a court order against him protecting her from abuse.
  
Al.com reports the woman filed court documents against 55-year-old Orlando Wilson that were made public before the city announced his departure Wednesday.
  
Wilson came out of retirement to serve as interim chief two months ago. The mayor's office says he is taking leave to undergo a medical procedure.
  
The woman filed a request on April 11, requesting an order protecting her and the children from contact with Wilson.
  
Wilson has neither filed a response nor commented publicly on the claims.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.

    Read More »
  • Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama

    When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.

    Read More »
  • Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal

    A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.

    Read More »

Latest Stories

Video Center