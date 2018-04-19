Birmingham police chief steps down amid protection order
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham's interim police chief has stepped down after the mother of his two children sought a court order against him protecting her from abuse.
Al.com reports the woman filed court documents against 55-year-old Orlando Wilson that were made public before the city announced his departure Wednesday.
Wilson came out of retirement to serve as interim chief two months ago. The mayor's office says he is taking leave to undergo a medical procedure.
The woman filed a request on April 11, requesting an order protecting her and the children from contact with Wilson.
Wilson has neither filed a response nor commented publicly on the claims.
Georgia News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Alabama Sports Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.