Birmingham police chief steps down amid protection order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Birmingham's interim police chief has stepped down after the mother of his two children sought a court order against him protecting her from abuse.



Al.com reports the woman filed court documents against 55-year-old Orlando Wilson that were made public before the city announced his departure Wednesday.



Wilson came out of retirement to serve as interim chief two months ago. The mayor's office says he is taking leave to undergo a medical procedure.



The woman filed a request on April 11, requesting an order protecting her and the children from contact with Wilson.



Wilson has neither filed a response nor commented publicly on the claims.