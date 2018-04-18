"Poop train" leaves town: Parrish mayor says last train containing human waste left Tuesday
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) - Parrish Mayor Heather Hall says the last train car full of human waste from treatment facilities in New York and New Jersey has left the town of Parrish.
Hall told CBS 42 reporter Michael Clark the last container of bio waste was trucked out yesterday--Tuesday, April 17, 2018. She says the only thing left is empty train cars.
The out of town waste caused complaints from the residents of the small town, centering on the strong odor and the insects it attracted.
The bio waste was headed to the Big Sky landfill facility in Adamsville, before the stink raised by residents of Parrish and West Jefferson made local, then national, headlines.
Hall says its her understanding that the waste won't be returning to the town of Parrish. CBS 42's repeated requests to the New York City Department of Environmental Protection for information on where the waste will end up have gone unanswered.
Previous
Gov. Kay Ivey to skip second GOP debate
Next
Retired Roman Catholic Bishop David...
Georgia News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
-
Georga Lawyers raise hunger awareness with Legal Food Frenzy
The food drive will go on until Friday, April 27.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Birmingham police chief steps down amid protection order
Birmingham's interim police chief has stepped down after the mother of his two children sought a court order against him protecting her from abuse.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama mayor: 'Poop train' finally empty; sludge gone
An Alabama mayor says the last train car full of New York City sewage sludge that has stunk up her town has finally been emptied.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
-
Assignment Education Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.