Retired Roman Catholic Bishop David Foley dies in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Retired Roman Catholic Bishop David E. Foley has died in Birmingham.
A statement posted on Facebook by the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham says Foley died Tuesday night at the church home where he was living. He was 88.
Foley was the third bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham, serving from 1994 until his retirement in 2005.
The Diocese office announced in February that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
Funeral arrangements for Foley will be announced later.
