Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Troup High School's Kayla Yeargin is one of ten finalists. Earlier Thursday, Troup County Superintendent Dr. Cole Pugh surprised the math teacher during her first period class to hell her she was one of the finalist.

Cole presented Yeargin with flowers and chocolates to celebrate the honor.

The winner will be announced May 19.

Carver High School teacher Stefan Lawrence is also one of the ten finalists this year.