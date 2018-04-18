APD arrests man on domestic violence and theft of property charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUBURN, Ala. - An Auburn man is behind bars are he was identified as a suspect police say is responsible for a burglary.

26-year-old Favion Morse was arrested on charges of domestic violence second degree (burglary) and theft of property fourth degree.

According to police, Saturday, April 14 at 3:40 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway in reference to a burglary. When officers arrived they determined that Morse was an acquaintance of the 23-year-old female occupant.

Police say Morse had unlawfully entered her home through a bedroom window and stole her wallet containing an unknown amount of cash then left the building. The wallet was later recovered by police.

Morse was contacted by an Auburn police officer during a traffic stop and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is currently being held on a $16,000 bond.