Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
ALABAMA - A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that Walter Leroy Moody does not have a right to demand that he serve his federal sentence first. Moody is scheduled to be executed Thursday for killing 11th Circuit Judge Robert Vance with a bomb mailed to his home.
Authorities said Moody mailed four bombs in 1989. He was sentenced in federal court in 1991 to seven life terms plus 400 years. He was later convicted of capital murder for Vance's death and sentenced to the death penalty.
Culinary arts program in Americus receives top honor
Culinary students at South Georgia Technical College have cooked their way into a national honor.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.
83-year-old Alabama mail-bomb killer is executed
Alabama has executed the oldest U.S. inmate to be put to death in modern times, an 83-year-old man convicted of a federal judge's mail-bomb slaying.
1 man charged with murder after Eufaula police recover body of missing man
A body of a missing Eufaula man has been recovered, according to Eufaula police.
