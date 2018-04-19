Georgia

Alabama mayor: 'Poop train' finally empty; sludge gone

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 08:55 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 04:14 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - An Alabama mayor says the last train car full of New York City sewage sludge that has stunk up her town has finally been emptied.
  
For more than two months, the sludge has blown an unbearable stench throughout the small town of Parrish.
  
Mayor Heather Hall said on social media Wednesday that all of the containers have been emptied. Some are still awaiting shipment back to the northeast U.S.
  
The sludge is a byproduct of New Yorkers' excrement. It was shipped to the nearby Big Sky landfill. Hall said after a public outcry, the Norfolk Southern railroad required Big Sky to hire more truck drivers to remove the sludge.
  
Experts say other states send their waste to Alabama due to low landfill fees and lax zoning laws. New York has discontinued shipments for now.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Latest Stories

Video Center