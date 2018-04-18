Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMERICUS, Ga. - Americus police are asking for the public's help in identifying two possible suspects who police say fired shots into a home.

Police say the shots were fired into a home Tuesday, April 17 at 11:56 p.m. in the 300 block of Ashby Street in Americus.

The two suspects were captured on home surveillance as they approached the home on foot.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call the Americus Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-924-4550.