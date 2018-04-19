Georgia

Body found near Georgia highway, may have been hit by car

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 09:19 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 09:19 AM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia police are investigating after a body was found near Interstate-75 and Interstate-85 in Atlanta.
  
Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Spenser tells WSB-AM that police aren't sure how the person got in the road. Spenser says the person's injuries indicate they may have been hit by a car.

