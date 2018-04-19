Body found near Georgia highway, may have been hit by car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia police are investigating after a body was found near Interstate-75 and Interstate-85 in Atlanta.



Atlanta Police Capt. Andrew Spenser tells WSB-AM that police aren't sure how the person got in the road. Spenser says the person's injuries indicate they may have been hit by a car.