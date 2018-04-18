Chick hatches in livestreamed osprey nest in coastal Georgia

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Popping into the world in a two-toned coat of downy feathers, a Georgia osprey chick has made its internet debut.

The Sunday hatching was long-awaited for the Skidaway Island osprey couple who produced three eggs last year that hatched a single chick that died. The newly-hatched chick shouldn't be an only child for long; the nest holds two more eggs that were laid about three days apart.

The Savannah Morning News reports the nest was built by bald eagles in 2014, and cameras were set up to capture the eagles raising their brood. Instead, great horned owls took over the nest and raised owlets in 2015 and 2016. The livestreaming is provided by California-based HdOnTap and supported by The Landings Association and the Landings Club.