Georga Lawyers raise hunger awareness with Legal Food Frenzy

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) - One in four children are at risk for hunger in Georgia.

Legal Feeding Frenzy is holding a food drive to help address that issue. The food drive will go on until Friday, April 27.

In Troup County, drop off sites include: Troup County Government Center, LaGrange City Hall and West Point City Hall.

Drop off sites in Columbus are: the Government Center, City Service Center, Public Safety Center, Fire & EMS Station #3, and CCG Annex.

While this is a food drive, Senior Co-Chair of Legal Food Frenzy, Brett Adams explained that monetary donations are best. Organizations such as Feeding The Valley can buy foods at better costs than people at a grocery store. According to Adams, each dollar donated can equate to $8 of food.

The food drive is taking place now because 60% of students in Georgia receive free or reduced lunch. Legal Food Frenzy hopes to ensure no child misses a meal once school is out.