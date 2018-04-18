National volunteer week awards ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. - This week is National Volunteer Week, a national observance from April 16 through 21.
Tuesday, local networking organization, Tri-community directors of volunteer services or Tri DVS announced the annual award winners at its annual luncheon at the Saint Luke Ministry Center.
Tri DVS President Katie Green says non-profit organizations and volunteers are the backbone of our community.
"Our volunteers work in organizations throughout the community that help enrich our neighborhoods, help our community to thrive, and they give what is the most valuable quality hat is their time," says Katie Green.
This year's organization award went to PAWS Humane, the community member award was given to Tom Lokey and the youth volunteer award went to Gabe Jones.
