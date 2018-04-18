Shoppers react after homeless man left dead outside Walmart for more than a week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Shoppers tell News 3 they were shocked when they heard a homeless man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot off Airport Thruway. Even more so that his death went undiscovered for about eight days.
"If [the vehicle's] been sitting here for a week and nobody noticed? Is there security? Yeah there's cameras, but they obviously don't pay attention enough," says local shopper Alexis Marsh.
"You know I'm out here just about every other day or so and I'm sure if I had looked over that way, I would have contacted somebody saying there's a person laying out there, but he's not moving," says Rita O'Neal. "I'm just very sorry for the family, because I'm sure he was somebody's loved one."
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms 59-year-old David Rodgers was found Monday around 4 p.m. He says Rodgers appears to have died of natural causes and there are no signs of foul play.
However, Worley adds security camera video shows Rodgers and the pickup truck he arrived in never left the parking lot since the day he stopped there Sunday, April 8.
"EMS was telling me that they got the call, I think on the 8th. They went out and checked him and he refused any type of medical assistance at that time," Worley explains to News 3's Mikhaela Singleton. "Rolled back a week later, they get a call to go back out there, and it's of course him."
Worley says the security video shows Rodgers climbed into the back seat and laid down April 8, and adds he likely died some time later that day. He says that position may have played a big part in his body going unnoticed.
"He was in the floorboard of the vehicle, so when people pull up, they're not looking at the floorboard. They normally look at the driver's seat or something like that," Worley says.
He also adds eight days in temperatures varying around 80 degrees lead to serious decomposition of Rodgers' body. However, he says there's also likely a reason passing shoppers didn't register what they were sensing.
"He was in an enclosed vehicle. That's one thing and nobody didn't smell, if they smelled him, they didn't know what it was. They don't relate it to a death smell," Worley explains.
He says unfortunately, undiscovered deaths are no surprise to the coroner's office with between 6 to 10 cases being reported every year. He does say it's unusual for such a thing to happen in an open and public place.
News 3 reached out to Walmart seeking response to why security officers watching the outdoor cameras did not report the unmoving truck for so long. The company's statement reads:
“Our sympathy goes out to the loved ones of this individual. We take all matters such as this seriously, and will continue to work with law enforcement as necessary. I will refer all other questions to authorities.”
Georgia News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 man charged with murder after Eufaula police recover body of missing man
A body of a missing Eufaula man has been recovered, according to Eufaula police.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
Crime Watch Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Alabama Sports Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.