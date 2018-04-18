Stacey Abrams plans for vets

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A proposal to improve the quality of life for veterans in Georgia is on the table as Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams seeks out the military vote.

The plan is a continuation of the "A Promise Kept" initiative that seeks to support service members and their families by focusing on: Protections for veteran and military families, transition assistance, protecting Georgia bases, diversity, support of vets in rural communities and veteran homelessness.

"When you're talking about veterans, veterans do have specific needs, and our "promises Kept" initiative rings a bell, because it is one of the holistic methods to address the needs of the general veteran population. And you know- 700 thousand veterans here in Georgia," says Pop Barnes.

Barnes says under Abrams plan, bringing a veteran hospital to the Columbus area could become a reality.