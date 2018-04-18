Subpoena seeks records related to former Atlanta mayor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal prosecutors investigating corruption in Atlanta's city government are seeking records related to city-issued credit cards for former Mayor Kasim Reed and several others.



A federal subpoena dated April 6 asks the city to produce credit card statements and other information for Reed; his brother Tracy Reed, a former city employee; former director of human services and political consultant Mitzi Bickers; and current Deputy Chief of Staff Katrina Taylor Parks, a holdover from Reed's administration.



The subpoena also seeks records related to or associated with Eloisa Klementich, who heads the city's economic development agency, and a fundraising arm of the agency.



Another subpoena, dated April 3, focuses on records related to Taylor Parks, including her financial disclosures, travel authorizations and reimbursements and communications between her and several companies.