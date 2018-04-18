Georgia

Tybee Island mayor defends alcohol ban before festival

By: Greg Loyd

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 01:53 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WRBL) - The Mayor of Tybee Island near Savannah defending an alcohol ban this upcoming weekend. 

This weekend is Orange Crush on the Eastern Georgia Coastal Island. 

It's an event filled with activities that attract many African- American college-aged students and young professionals.

The mayor says the alcohol ban is to keep underage young people from drinking --and he also points violence has happened during past Orange Crush Events.

