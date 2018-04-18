Columbus Police investigating shooting near Lucky Food Mart

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Columbus Police are investigating a shooting near the Lucky Food Mart.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It happened Tuesday at the corner of Floyd Road and Hunter Road. Officials say they've taken a man into custody.

No words yet if any charges were filed.