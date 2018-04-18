Local News

Columbus Police investigating shooting near Lucky Food Mart

Apr 18, 2018

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 09:39 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Columbus Police are investigating a shooting near the Lucky Food Mart. 

Police say the victim was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It happened Tuesday at the corner of Floyd Road and Hunter Road. Officials say they've taken a man into custody. 

No words yet if any charges were filed. 

