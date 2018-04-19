Local News

Columbus Police need your help finding missing teen

By: LaPorsche Thomas

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 11:58 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 12:03 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) -- Columbus Police is asking for your help in locating 14-year-old Miracle Mystery Williams.

Police say she was last seen on Hendrix Street on April 10, 2018.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

