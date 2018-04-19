Columbus Police need your help finding missing teen

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) -- Columbus Police is asking for your help in locating 14-year-old Miracle Mystery Williams.

Police say she was last seen on Hendrix Street on April 10, 2018.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts please contact 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.