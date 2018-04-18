Columbus Police searching for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Police need help finding a missing Columbus man.

Columbus Police say 57-year-old Jeffery Melton disappeared from Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Cusseta Road in March.

Investigators say he was last seen on March 27.

Melton suffers from severe health problems and is also partially blind. Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police departments Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.