Local News

Columbus Police searching for missing Columbus man

By: LaPorsche Thomas

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 02:03 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 02:03 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Police need help finding a missing Columbus man. 

Columbus Police say 57-year-old Jeffery Melton disappeared from Elizabeth Canty Apartments on Cusseta Road in March. 

Investigators say he was last seen on March 27.

Melton suffers from severe health problems and is also partially blind. Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police departments Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.

    Read More »
  • Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama

    When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.

    Read More »
  • Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal

    A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.

    Read More »

Latest Stories

Video Center