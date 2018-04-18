Construction on Talbotton and Warm Springs Roads won't wrap until June 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - The project to widen Talbotton Road and Warm Springs Road is nearly 50 percent complete according the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), but it's going to continue putting a few bumps in your commute for a few more years.
GDOT says the completion date isn't until June 2021.
Workers on site say they are moving at swift pace and are definitely on schedule, if not a little ahead.
Commuters along the road say that the construction is causing delays.
"I come early in the morning when there's not much traffic, but I imagine for the folks on second shift, it takes them a long time. They got to start early in advance so they can punch in on time," says Arnold Gibbs who works at a business on Warm Springs Road.
Another commuter says the ongoing construction has even caused some damage to her vehicle.
"I'm really scared I'm going to run over a nail or something, because that's happened to me before, and one I time I actually did hit one of the barrels, and it put a scuff on the side of my car," says Dorothy Farrell Oliver, "It's pretty rough. I'm always a little bit afraid that I'm going to hit one of the barrels, and it makes my commute much harder because of all the traffic."
Although the current construction is causing delays, some commuters say the road desperately needing widening, so this construction is worth the wait.
You can check the progress and keep up with the project on GDOT's website by clicking here.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
1 man charged with murder after Eufaula police recover body of missing man
A body of a missing Eufaula man has been recovered, according to Eufaula police.Read More »
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
