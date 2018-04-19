Death of a local District Attorney
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga - In the death of a local District Attorney.
Our media partner the Ledger-Enquirer reports Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin was under Federal investigation prior to his April 8th death.
In a news release Tuesday, acting District Attorney Lewis Lamb, said he met with Federal authorities the day after the death of Hardin.
Lamb says, " My understanding is that Mr. Hardin, not the district attorney's office, was the subject of the investigation. No one else in this office had administrative access or control over the D.A's accounts at that time."
Hardin died from a gunshot wound to the chest before his body was found in the driver's seat of a pickup truck. Foul play is not suspected.
Southwest Airlines pilot pushed Navy
Columbus State University Focuses on...
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.Read More »
