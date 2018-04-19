Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga - In the death of a local District Attorney.

Our media partner the Ledger-Enquirer reports Sumter County District Attorney Plez Hardin was under Federal investigation prior to his April 8th death.

In a news release Tuesday, acting District Attorney Lewis Lamb, said he met with Federal authorities the day after the death of Hardin.

Lamb says, " My understanding is that Mr. Hardin, not the district attorney's office, was the subject of the investigation. No one else in this office had administrative access or control over the D.A's accounts at that time."

Hardin died from a gunshot wound to the chest before his body was found in the driver's seat of a pickup truck. Foul play is not suspected.