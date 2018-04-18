Exclusive: Anniversary of beloved Coach Pollard's death, update in civil case

Many are struggling to come to terms with the loss of well-known Carver High School baseball Coach David Pollard.

He died two years ago Wednesday after police say his car was hit by a man driving a stolen vehicle speeding away from police.

On the anniversary family and friends tell News Three's Ashley Garrett how their remembering the man known as "God's Servant."

"I always say when I grow up I wanna be just like David. He was just a tremendous person. The world don't know what we lost."- says Terry Render, who raised Pollard.

According to Columbus Police, on April 18th of 2016, Pollard was killed when a car theft suspect took off from police- and reportedly crashed in to him on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

The suspect in the case is William Cross.

Coach Pollard's mother shares her thoughts on the second anniversary of her son's death.

"Some days it's just hard to put one foot in front of the other and get up out of bed."- Sandra Pender.

Coach Pollard's parents and friends say he was true servant to the Lord and his community.

"We hear it all the time David was paying the electric bill, buying food for students and families. They're missing that now."- says Terry.

"He was a guy who truly understood what we were doing here as educators... that we were here put on here to be teachers, to be coaches, to be sometimes stand-in parents, to be advisors, councilors, we were here for a much larger purpose, a much more spiritual purpose."- says Coach Stefan Lawrence, a friend and former co-worker of Pollard.

Columbus attorney Katonga Wright is representing Pollard's wife in the civil case in an effort to get the CPD to change how it carries out its speed chase policy in response to Pollard's death .

Wright says, there's an update in the case.

"We did file suit in the Pollard matter about 18 months ago. The case was removed to federal court and we went through the litigation process in federal court and the case has since been remanded back to state court. The judge dismissed all of the federal claims and now the state claims remain. "-says Wright.