Exclusive: Anniversary of beloved Coach Pollard's death, update in civil case
Many are struggling to come to terms with the loss of well-known Carver High School baseball Coach David Pollard.
He died two years ago Wednesday after police say his car was hit by a man driving a stolen vehicle speeding away from police.
On the anniversary family and friends tell News Three's Ashley Garrett how their remembering the man known as "God's Servant."
"I always say when I grow up I wanna be just like David. He was just a tremendous person. The world don't know what we lost."- says Terry Render, who raised Pollard.
According to Columbus Police, on April 18th of 2016, Pollard was killed when a car theft suspect took off from police- and reportedly crashed in to him on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.
The suspect in the case is William Cross.
Coach Pollard's mother shares her thoughts on the second anniversary of her son's death.
"Some days it's just hard to put one foot in front of the other and get up out of bed."- Sandra Pender.
Coach Pollard's parents and friends say he was true servant to the Lord and his community.
"We hear it all the time David was paying the electric bill, buying food for students and families. They're missing that now."- says Terry.
"He was a guy who truly understood what we were doing here as educators... that we were here put on here to be teachers, to be coaches, to be sometimes stand-in parents, to be advisors, councilors, we were here for a much larger purpose, a much more spiritual purpose."- says Coach Stefan Lawrence, a friend and former co-worker of Pollard.
Columbus attorney Katonga Wright is representing Pollard's wife in the civil case in an effort to get the CPD to change how it carries out its speed chase policy in response to Pollard's death .
Wright says, there's an update in the case.
"We did file suit in the Pollard matter about 18 months ago. The case was removed to federal court and we went through the litigation process in federal court and the case has since been remanded back to state court. The judge dismissed all of the federal claims and now the state claims remain. "-says Wright.
Previous
Southwest Airlines pilot pushed Navy
Next
'60 Minutes' report details progression
Georgia News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Alabama Sports Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.