Local residents reflect on the legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Flags are at half staff over the White House...a silent salute to Barbara Bush. The 92-year-old former First Lady died Tuesday evening in Houston, surrounded by family and friends. Bush had been battling congestive heart failure and was receiving only comfort care in her final days.

A motorcade escorted her body as she left her home for the last time. A spokesman said her husband, former President George H.W. Bush is broken hearted but lifted up by his large and supportive family and is determined to be there for them. Their love story lasted 70 years.

Columbus residents we spoke with tell News Three that Mrs. Bush was a class act.

"Everything about her, I've always loved," says Cynthia Brocato. "Her outspokenness, her kindness, her generosity, her brains. She was just a wonderful woman."

:"I was sad of course. I've always looked up to Barbara Bush. She is a classy lady and no matter what has been going on maintained that class," adds Lori Kingsley.

"She did it perfectly. She acted like the perfect lady and she had lots of class," says Lynda Brocato. "Although she's a very strong woman, in fact, her family calls her the enforcer. She just knew how to handle things and knew when not to handle them. She spoke her mind whether she agreed with her husband or not."

Barbara Bush, called home to eternal rest at 92.