Mayoral candidate residency to be determined by superior court
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Mayoral candidate Beth Harris has appealed the local elections board's decision to let Zeph Baker stay in the race due to questions about residency.
Our media partner, The Ledger-Enquirer reports her appeal is to the Muscogee County Superior Court which will hold a hearing to review the April 5 decision that allowed Baker to run.
Baker maintains that he currently lives in Columbus although he does own property in Newnan as well.
Georgia News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Columbus State University Focuses on Support for Military-Affiliated Students
Columbus State University is celebrating the launch of their new "Green Zone."Read More »
-
Georga Lawyers raise hunger awareness with Legal Food Frenzy
The food drive will go on until Friday, April 27.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Birmingham police chief steps down amid protection order
Birmingham's interim police chief has stepped down after the mother of his two children sought a court order against him protecting her from abuse.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama mayor: 'Poop train' finally empty; sludge gone
An Alabama mayor says the last train car full of New York City sewage sludge that has stunk up her town has finally been emptied.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
-
Assignment Education Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.