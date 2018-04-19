Mayoral candidate residency to be determined by superior court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Mayoral candidate Beth Harris has appealed the local elections board's decision to let Zeph Baker stay in the race due to questions about residency.

Our media partner, The Ledger-Enquirer reports her appeal is to the Muscogee County Superior Court which will hold a hearing to review the April 5 decision that allowed Baker to run.

Baker maintains that he currently lives in Columbus although he does own property in Newnan as well.

