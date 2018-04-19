Local News

Mayoral candidate residency to be determined by superior court

By: WRBL Staff

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 08:43 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 08:43 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Mayoral candidate Beth Harris has appealed the local elections board's decision to let Zeph Baker stay in the race due to questions about residency.

Our media partner, The Ledger-Enquirer reports her appeal is to the Muscogee County Superior Court which will hold a hearing to review the April 5 decision that allowed Baker to run.

Baker maintains that he currently lives in Columbus although he does own property in Newnan as well. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


