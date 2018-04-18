Local News

Ms. Senior Georgia in town Wednesday

By: WRBL Staff

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 05:20 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 05:20 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The City of Columbus is being graced by a visit from Ms. Senior Georgia.

Sandra Komiskey from Alpharetta was crowned in a pageant in August 2017.

Since then, she has traveled the Peach State visiting places like Covenant Woods Retirement Community.

She spoke to a gathering of their seniors Wednesday morning to encourage them, praise them and to remind them that they are treasured.

"I've been to over 130 facilities so far visiting people, over 6,000 miles, and it's all volunteer so it's all on my dime. For me, this is what I want to do.l  I want to visit as many seniors to let them know they're important and that we're visible and we have a lot to offer," says Sandra Komiskey.

Joining Ms. Komiskey on her visit to Columbus is Brenda Gilkey, a local resident who just happens to be a former Ms. Senior Georgia from 2011.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.

    Read More »
  • Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama

    When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.

    Read More »
  • Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Federal court rejects Alabama inmate's appeal

    A federal appeals court has rejected a death row inmate's argument that he must serve out his federal sentence before Alabama can put him to death for the 1989 killing of a federal judge.

    Read More »

Latest Stories

Video Center