New information on a man found dead in busy parking lot

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Shoppers are surprised after learning a man was found dead in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot off Airport Thruway.

59-year-old David Rodgers reportedly refused medical attention when EMS came to check on him Sunday, April 8th. Investigators say the homeless man then climbed into the back seat of a pickup truck and decided to lie down.

That's where his body stayed until he was discovered eight days later. Some shoppers were concerned about a security issue.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, says the position of Rodgers' body played a part in him going unnoticed.