New information on a man found dead in busy parking lot

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 09:32 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Shoppers are surprised after learning a man was found dead in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot off Airport Thruway. 

59-year-old David Rodgers reportedly refused medical attention when EMS came to check on him Sunday, April 8th. Investigators say the homeless man then climbed into the back seat of a pickup truck and decided to lie down. 

That's where his body stayed until he was discovered eight days later. Some shoppers were concerned about a security issue. 

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, Freeman Worley, says the position of Rodgers' body played a part in him going unnoticed. 

