Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITHS STATION, Ala (WRBL) - A popular store in Smiths Station closes temporarily due to an overnight fire.

Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Sexton with Smiths Station Fire and Rescue tells News 3, an early morning fire at Terry's Grocery in Smiths Station was reported to the LCSO by an alarm monitoring company.

Units from Smiths Station Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at approximately 3:30 am central time Thursday morning. Units arrived at approximately 3:50 am and the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire was contained to the area where it appears the compressor of an Ice cream cooler caught fire, however, the entire building sustained smoke damage and the store will probably be closed for a few days will they mitigate the smoke and fire damage. No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries.