Outdoor advertising company pays tribute to Barbara Bush on billboards nationwide

By: Reagan Roy

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 04:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 09:25 PM EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (KETK) - A national outdoor advertising company is paying tribute to beloved former First Lady Barbara Bush who passed away on Tuesday.

Lamar Advertising, based in Baton Rouge, is honoring "The Enforcer" through their digital billboards nationwide.

The billboards are simple and classic, just like Mrs. Bush, bearing only a three-string pearl necklace and a farewell message to the icon.

If you happen to see a billboard honoring Mrs. Bush, send a picture to Newsroom-KETK@Nexstar.TV.

