Gov. Kay Ivey to skip second GOP debate
(WKRG) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will not participate in tonight's debate at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.
"My schedule is such that I can't get there," Ivey told CBS 42's Mobile sister station WKRG News 5 reporter Debbie Williams during a campaign stop in Foley on Tuesday.
Republican challengers Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and evangelist Scott Dawson criticized Ivey after she missed last week's debate opting instead to throw the first pitch at the Birmingham Baron's baseball game.
"If you can't come out and give people your vision, your reasons, what you want to see happen, then you're not a public servant," Battle said when asked about Ivey's absence during the first debate.
