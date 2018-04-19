Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.

Boxwood Boulevard between Boxwood Place and Midtown Drive will be closed to all traffic.

According to the City of Columbus' Engineering Department, the closure will allow a contractor to replace an existing bridge over Lindsey Creek.

DETOUR MAP There will be a signed detour route that will be provided along Midtown Drive, Midtown Loop and Boxwood Place.

The road closure is expected to be closed for five months.

You are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of road closure and detour route.