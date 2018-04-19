Does pineapple belong on pizza?
TAMPA, Fla. (WCMH) - It’s a debate that may divide the nation; does pineapple belong on a pizza?
The country can’t decide if pineapple should be considered an acceptable topping on pizza or not.
According to pizza delivery app Slice, out of more than 9,400 people surveyed, 54 percent say no to pineapple on their pies.
So the Hawaiian pizza combo featuring pineapple and ham isn’t a fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fans of it out there.
One person who is OK with the controversial Hawaiian pizza is Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim who said on a late-night television talk show that she loved it, according to the Wall Street Journal.
What about you? Do you like pineapple on your pizza?
Georgia News
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boxwood Blvd to close for 5 months for Lindsey Creek bridge repairs
A section of a Columbus road will be closed starting in May.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist
Thursday afternoon another teacher is in the running for Georgia Teacher of the Year.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 man charged with murder after Eufaula police recover body of missing man
A body of a missing Eufaula man has been recovered, according to Eufaula police.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Miss America 2005 marries her girlfriend in Alabama
When Deidre Downs was crowned Miss America more than a decade ago, the idea of legalized gay marriage and Miss America later marrying her same-sex partner in Alabama would have been an unimaginable future.Read More »
Latest Stories
-
-
National Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Crime Watch Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.