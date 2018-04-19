Report: Alabama's Jalen Hurts to transfer if he loses starting QB job

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) - Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts will likely transfer to another school if he doesn't start for the Crimson Tide this season, according to his father's comments to Bleacher Report.

Averion Hurts, Jalen's father, told Bleacher Report that if his son loses the starting quarterback job to Tua Tagovailoa in training camp he would become "the biggest free agent in college football history."

Hurts was a sophomore standout for the Crimson Tide last year and was considered as a Heisman candidate, however he struggled mightily in the National Championship Game against Georgia. Head Coach Nick Saban made the call to replace Hurts with Tagovailoa, whose heroics helped lift Alabama to a national title.

"I told Jalen, you (expletive) up, you opened the door and put yourself in this situation. Now it's up to you to dig yourself out," Averion Hurts said.

Averion Hurts also sang praises for Saban, despite his son's predicament at the quarterback position.

"Coach Saban's job is to do what's best for his team," Hurts said. "I have no problem with that. My job is to do what's best for Jalen — and make no mistake, Jalen is a quarterback, and he wants to play quarterback. He loves Alabama, loves Coach Saban and everything about that place. But he wants to play, and he will play."