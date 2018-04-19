New sports drink for Columbus State athletes
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Columbus State University athletics has partnered with Supercharged Natural Sports Drinks to provide sports drinks to athletes.
The President and CEO Nic Smith tells News 3 it is a lot like Gatorade, but healthier for the consumers.
The drink has only 40 calories per serving and is non-carbonated and it has been FDA regulated and provides electrolytes to replenish the competitors in their respective sports.
