NFL Draft Experience announces concert lineup, food court menu

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) - The NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero® invites fans to enjoy a free admission, three-day football festival outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, from April 26-28, 2018, during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Representing the largest festival footprint ever created by the league, the NFL Draft Experience spans the size of nearly 26 football fields.

Families and fans of all ages and teams can participate in interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, free player autograph sessions and more.

The following artists will perform at the NFL Draft Experience:

Friday, April 27

- 5:00 p.m., - 5:45 p.m.: Spencer Ludwig

- 7:00 p.m., - 7:45 p.m.: The Commonheart

- 9:00 p.m., - 10:00 p.m.: White Reaper

Saturday, April 28

- 3:00 p.m., - 3:45 p.m.: Tameca Jones

- 5:00 p.m., - 6:00 p.m.: Vintage Trouble

No tickets are required, and fans may view the performances at the Music Stage located in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium.

FAN FREE OPPORTUNITIES

On Thursday night, attendees will have chance to watch their favorite prospects on the red carpet, and they will also have the opportunity to walk that red carpet as fans on Friday night.

On Saturday, a pair of Super Bowl tickets will be given away to fans attending the event. Fans in attendance on Saturday will also be randomly selected to make draft picks from the podium of the NFL Draft Theater.

NFL DRAFT FOOD COURT MENU

The following items will be available to fans attending the NFL Draft Experience:

Authentic Al Pastor By Legends Hospitality

- Tacos Al Pastor

El Tacaso

- Big Tex Burrito

- Quesadilla

- Fajita Tacos

Texas BBQ By Legends Hospitality

- Fried Green Tomato BLT With Sweet Corn Beignets (VGT)

- Brisket Sandwich

- Touchdown Sandwich

Soulgood

- Naked Dog (Soy Not Dog On Gourmet Artisan Brioche Or Vegan Bun) (V) or (VGT)

- Dressed Dog (Soy Not Dog With Organic Banana Peppers, Organic Sauerkraut, And Organic Relish On Gourmet Artisan Brioche Or Vegan Bun) (V) or (VGT)

- Vin Diezel Chili Dog (Soy Not Dog With Organic Vegan Chili, Raw Dairy Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Organic Banana Peppers, Organic Sauerkraut, And Organic Relish On Gourmet Artisan Brioche Or Vegan Bun) (V) or (VGT)

- Organic Vegan Cupcakes (Chocolate Almond, Lemony Snippet, Or Cookies 'N Cream) (V)

Southern Fried By Legends Hospitality

- Texas Sized Chicken & Waffles

- Cheetos Mac N Cheese Balls

Star Classics By Legends Hospitality

- Super 16

- Heaven & Hell Burger

- Cowboys Cheesesteak

Torchy's Tacos

- Beef Fajita Tacos (Marinated And Grilled Beef, Grilled Onions And Peppers, Pico De Gallo, And Cheese With Roja Sauce On A Flour Tortilla)

- Trailer Park Tacos (Fried Chicken, Green Chiles, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, And Cheese With Poblano Sauce On A Flour Tortilla)

- Green Chile Pork Tacos (Pork Carnitas, Green Chiles, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Onion, And A Lime Wedge With Tomatillo Sauce On A Flour Tortilla)

- Green Chile Queso & Chips

Ascension Coffee & Panini

- Hot Coffee

- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

- Latte

- Panini (Mojo Cuban, Ham & Cheese, Soppressata & Fig Jam, Or Tomato & Mozzarella (VGT))

Crushcraft Thai Eats

- Kra Pao (Wok Seared Ground Pork, Floral Jasmine Rice, Fresh Basil, Bell Peppers, Onions, And Mortar-Smashed Chili With A Fried Egg Topping)

- Veggie Spring Roll Bite (VGT)

- Veggie Spring Roll Bites (VGT)

Desperados

- Desperados Tacos (Beef Or Chicken)

- Stuffed Jalapeños

- Brisket Tacos

Doc's Street Grill

- Grilled Chicken On A Stick (Spicy Jamaican Jerk Or Island Bourbon) (GF)

- Grilled Shrimp On A Stick (Spicy Jamaican Jerk Or Island Bourbon) (GF)

- Sausage On A Stick (GF)

- Island Veggie Fried Rice (V)(GF)

F&F Express

- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

- Korean BBQ Bowl

- Spicy Pork Bowl

- Veggie Bowl (VGT)

Fat Chicken

- Rancher Sandwich With Bag Of Chips (Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Smoked Jalapeno Buttermilk Cream)

- Fried Chicken Tacos (Fried Chicken Tenders, Pico De Gallo, Shaved Lettuce, Flour Tortilla)

- Fresh Mini Pies (Pecan, Cherry, Or Apple)

Ms. Daisy's Cajun Kitchen

- Crawfish & Cheese Stuffed Hushpuppies

- Cup Of Gumbo With Jasmine Rice

- Cheesy Cajun Chicken And Fries

- Cajun Fish And Fries

Off The Bone BBQ

- Turkey Leg

- Sausage On A Stick

Rollin' Stone

- Truck Tacos (Homemade Flour Tortillas, Grilled Onions & Poblanos, 4 Blend Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno Cream, Shredded Brisket Or Chipotle Citrus Chicken)

- Street Tacos (Double Corn Tortillas, Purple Onions, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Lime Wedge, Shredded Brisket Or Chipotle Citrus Chicken)

- Texas Nachos (Chips, Shredded Brisket, 4 Blend Cheese, Houe Made Queso, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno Cream, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh Grilled Jalapeños)

- Street Corn (Corn, Parmesan Cheese, Chili Powder, Chipotle Aioli, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Lime Wedge)

Roots Chicken Shak

- Duck Fat Fried Chicken Wings

- Duck Fat Fries

Walt Garrison BBQ

- Brisket Sandwich With One Side (Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Or Baked Beans)

- Pulled Pork Sandwich With One Side (Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Or Baked Beans)

- Brisket Nachos

- Loaded Baked Potato (VGT)

Woodshed Smokehouse

- Touchdown Double Cheeseburger, Pickles, Mayo

- Field Goal Nachos (Queso, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños, Sour Cream) (VGT)(GF)

- Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage On A Stick, House Pickles, Mustard (GF)

- Texas Red Elk Chili Frito Pie (Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheddar) (GF)

**Editor's Note: VGT - Vegetarian, V - Vegan, GF - Gluten-free

Additional information is available at NFL.com/DraftExperience.