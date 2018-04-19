7 Day Forecast

Kicking off the weekend, with sunshine and a bit cooler

By: Bob Jeswald

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 04:50 PM EDT

Readings are looking quite pleasant and just below our averages for this time of year, which are in the upper 70s. 

This fair weather will continue throughout the first half of the weekend before we have rain moving in by Sunday. 

This storm system is quite different from our last several weekends, which brought widespread severe weather. This storm will bring more of a severe weather set-up across the coastal regions for Florida and Alabama. 

This system is cut off from the northern branch of the jet stream, so its lacking the severe set-up this far north. We will continue to see unsettled weather with occasional showers, behind this low Monday through Wednesday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Latest Stories

Video Center