7 Day Forecast

Not as warm today

By: Jeff Kelly

Posted: Apr 19, 2018 07:45 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2018 07:45 AM EDT

Today-A 10 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight--Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday--Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night--Clear, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph. Saturday--Sunny, with a high near 74. Saturday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Sunday--Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Sunday Night--Showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Monday--Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Monday Night--A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Tuesday--A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Tuesday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Wednesday--A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
