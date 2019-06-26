Skip to content
Headlines
SUNDAY: Muggy morning then afternoon showers
AT&T/DIRECTV Blacks out WRBL and other local TV stations in 97 markets across the USA on July 4th
Thunderstorm Damage: South Columbus roof blows off
A dog found shot in the woods recovers and finds his forever home
Lee Co. deputies saturating roadways during July 4th holiday
Top Stories
Columbus police investigating overnight homicide at Wilson Apartments
Auburn offering degrees in engineering, German
Researchers explore causes of suicides among Georgia farmers
Search crews find body of 1 in Alabama boat collision
Police: 7 dead in multi-vehicle interstate crash in Georgia
One killed in South Carolina Walmart Shooting
Community comes together to make “Jeremiah’s Jackets”
Island viewers bracing for hurricane unable to receive some television warnings
One person injured in shooting at Gateway Apartments
Virginia family fends off naked intruder who claimed to be the devil
Local News
Columbus police investigating overnight homicide at Wilson Apartments
Researchers explore causes of suicides among Georgia farmers
Carmen Cavezza says ’96 Olympics was his favorite job
Americus police investigating drive-by shooting
Fourth of July travel period proving deadly on Georgia highways
Georgia
Researchers explore causes of suicides among Georgia farmers
Police: 7 dead in multi-vehicle interstate crash in Georgia
Americus police investigating drive-by shooting
Police seek man who shot Atlanta teen for using fireworks
Whitewater Express owner defends opening business amid search for young boy
Alabama
Search crews find body of 1 in Alabama boat collision
Fire breaks out at Phenix City business
Wednesday crash leaves one dead in Alexander City
Defense Attorney: Auburn teen expresses remorse and contrition in deadly Bramblett crash
Phenix City police searching for person they want to question in connection to a fraud investigation
Crime Watch
Columbus police searching for suspects who burglarized Country Inn & Suites
Phenix City police searching for person they want to question in connection to a fraud investigation
Appling County police officer charged with Battery, Cruelty to Children, and Aggravated Assault in use of force case
Man involved in Dothan shootout sentenced to 12 years in prison
Community Watch
Community comes together to make “Jeremiah’s Jackets”
One person injured in shooting at Gateway Apartments
A dog found shot in the woods recovers and finds his forever home
Wellness Wednesday: The Bradley Center at St. Francis and discussion of PTSD
“Love doesn’t hurt”: Mother holds domestic violence awareness cookout in honor of late daughter
Local Sports
Standing out from the crowd: USA softball superfan Deangelo Sanchez
Local kayaker Mason Hargrove wins Gold in World Championships
Local kayaker Mason Hargrove represents Team USA in Spain
Cutright-Ploeger Cup
Northern beats Pioneer on walk-off HR
