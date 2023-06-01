2023 Graduate Salute

WRBL would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2023. After years of hard work and dedication, you have finally reached this incredible milestone and we couldn’t be more proud of you. We understand that you have faced unique challenges throughout your high school journey, and yet you’ve persevered and thrived. As you move on to the next chapter of your lives, always remember this moment and the tremendous accomplishment you’ve achieved. We know that you will continue to make positive changes in the world, and we wish you all the best in your future pursuits. Congratulations again, Class of 2023!

Brookstone School

Bohden Huwe – Brookstone School

Luke McDaniel – Brookstone School

Carver High School

Brandon Boden – Carver High School

Kailyn Floyd – Carver High School

Ashlee Ogletree – Carver High School

Lauren Cruickshank – Columbus High School

Columbus High School

Anika Sridhar – Columbus High School

James Swinehart – Columbus High School

Glenwood School

James Devaughn – Glenwood School

Maci Humphrey – Glenwood School

Simone Gillispie – Glenwood School

Hardaway High School

Samantha Barnett – Hardaway High School

Edgardo Diokno III – Hardaway High School

Jillian Lewis – Hardaway High School

Harris County High School

Chase Miller – Harris County High School

Madison Mills – Harris County High School

Jayla Moss – Harris County High School

Kendrick High School

Paris Hampton – Kendrick High School

Allison Sutton – Kendrick High School

Lemmon Turner – Kendrick High School

Lafayette High School

MaKenzie Finley – LaFayette High School

Keziyah Morgan – LaFayette High School

Lanette High School

Emrald Wilkins – LaFayette High School

Taysean Darden – Lanette High School

Ariel Hall – Lanett High School

David Watts – Lanette High School

Northside High School

Heather Amundson – Northside High School

Christopher Contreras-Lozano – Northside High School

Valerie Munerman- Northside High School

Opelika High School

Kaden Cooper – Opelika High School

Ashley Hilyer – Opelika High School

Micah Tring – Opelika High School

Russell County High School

Ryan Acosta – Russell County High School

Anastasia Bulens – Russell County High School

Kinsey James – Russell County High School

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School

Kamryn Cumberlander – St Anne Pacelli Schools

Cooper Trombley – St Anne Pacelli Schools

Shaw High School

Taylor Brundidge – Shaw High School

Viridiana Gomez-Romero – Shaw High School

Asha-Kaye Johnson – Shaw High School

Smiths Station High School

Jakobe Bibbs – Smiths Station High School

Carly Romero – Smiths Station High School

Maya Sports – Smiths Station High School

London Van Every – Salutatorian – Smiths Station High School

Spencer High School

Beatriz Chavez-Almanza – Spencer High School

Selena Hernanadez Ibarra – Spencer High School

Anyah Johnson – Spencer High School

Talbot Central High School

Trevon DeSue – Talbot Central High School

Ny’Kia Greenlee – Talbot Central High School

Na’Kya Williams – Talbot Central High School