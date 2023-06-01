2023 Graduate Salute

WRBL would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the class of 2023. After years of hard work and dedication, you have finally reached this incredible milestone and we couldn’t be more proud of you. We understand that you have faced unique challenges throughout your high school journey, and yet you’ve persevered and thrived. As you move on to the next chapter of your lives, always remember this moment and the tremendous accomplishment you’ve achieved. We know that you will continue to make positive changes in the world, and we wish you all the best in your future pursuits. Congratulations again, Class of 2023!

  • Brookstone School
  • Bohden Huwe – Brookstone School
  • Luke McDaniel – Brookstone School
  • Carver High School
  • Brandon Boden – Carver High School
  • Kailyn Floyd – Carver High School
  • Ashlee Ogletree – Carver High School
  • Lauren Cruickshank – Columbus High School
  • Columbus High School
  • Anika Sridhar – Columbus High School
  • James Swinehart – Columbus High School
  • Glenwood School
  • James Devaughn – Glenwood School
  • Maci Humphrey – Glenwood School
  • Simone Gillispie – Glenwood School
  • Hardaway High School
  • Samantha Barnett – Hardaway High School
  • Edgardo Diokno III – Hardaway High School
  • Jillian Lewis – Hardaway High School
  • Harris County High School
  • Chase Miller – Harris County High School
  • Madison Mills – Harris County High School
  • Jayla Moss – Harris County High School
  • Kendrick High School
  • Paris Hampton – Kendrick High School
  • Allison Sutton – Kendrick High School
  • Lemmon Turner – Kendrick High School
  • Lafayette High School
  • MaKenzie Finley – LaFayette High School
  • Keziyah Morgan – LaFayette High School
  • Lanette High School
  • Emrald Wilkins – LaFayette High School
  • Taysean Darden – Lanette High School
  • Ariel Hall – Lanett High School
  • David Watts – Lanette High School
  • Northside High School
  • Heather Amundson – Northside High School
  • Christopher Contreras-Lozano – Northside High School
  • Valerie Munerman- Northside High School
  • Opelika High School
  • Kaden Cooper – Opelika High School
  • Ashley Hilyer – Opelika High School
  • Micah Tring – Opelika High School
  • Russell County High School
  • Ryan Acosta – Russell County High School
  • Anastasia Bulens – Russell County High School
  • Kinsey James – Russell County High School
  • St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School
  • Kamryn Cumberlander – St Anne Pacelli Schools
  • Cooper Trombley – St Anne Pacelli Schools
  • Shaw High School
  • Taylor Brundidge – Shaw High School
  • Viridiana Gomez-Romero – Shaw High School
  • Asha-Kaye Johnson – Shaw High School
  • Smiths Station High School
  • Jakobe Bibbs – Smiths Station High School
  • Carly Romero – Smiths Station High School
  • Maya Sports – Smiths Station High School
  • London Van Every – Salutatorian – Smiths Station High School
  • Spencer High School
  • Beatriz Chavez-Almanza – Spencer High School
  • Selena Hernanadez Ibarra – Spencer High School
  • Anyah Johnson – Spencer High School
  • Talbot Central High School
  • Trevon DeSue – Talbot Central High School
  • Ny’Kia Greenlee – Talbot Central High School
  • Na’Kya Williams – Talbot Central High School

