6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard

Wednesday, June 2
LOCATION: McDonald’s, 1619 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA
BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley
SPONSORED BY:
Wednesday, June 9
LOCATION: Litner and Deganian, 1340 14th Street, Columbus, GA
BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley
SPONSORED BY:
Wednesday, June 16
LOCATION: Overhead Door Company, 1230 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA
BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley
SPONSORED BY:
Wednesday, June 23
LOCATION: Callaway Gardens, 17617 US Highway 27, Pine Mountain, GA
BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley
SPONSORED BY:
Monday, June 28
LOCATION: McDonalds, 3315 Macon Road, Columbus, GA
BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley
SPONSORED BY:
Wednesday, June 30
LOCATION: Kia of Columbus, 7041 Whittlesey Boulevard, Columbus, GA
BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley and Santa’s Castle
SPONSORED BY:
Donation Suggestions for Buddy Packs
- Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)
- Microwavable vegetables
- Microwavable soups
- Raisin boxes
- Cracker packs
- Small fruit cups
- Small apple sauce cups
- Healthy juice boxes
- Granola, fruit bars
- Breakfast or cereal bars
Monetary Donations
Cash and check donations will be accepted on-location.
Make check payable to: Feeding the Valley, Inc.
Donations can also be made online – on either a one-time or monthly basis through Pay Pal by bankcard. A Pay Pal account is not required to donate online.
