6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard

Wednesday, June 2

LOCATION: McDonald’s, 1619 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 9

LOCATION: Litner and Deganian, 1340 14th Street, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 16

LOCATION: Overhead Door Company, 1230 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 23

LOCATION: Callaway Gardens, 17617 US Highway 27, Pine Mountain, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Monday, June 28

LOCATION: McDonalds, 3315 Macon Road, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 30

LOCATION: Kia of Columbus, 7041 Whittlesey Boulevard, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley and Santa’s Castle

SPONSORED BY:

Donation Suggestions for Buddy Packs

Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)

Microwavable vegetables

Microwavable soups

Raisin boxes

Cracker packs

Small fruit cups

Small apple sauce cups

Healthy juice boxes

Granola, fruit bars

Breakfast or cereal bars

Monetary Donations

Cash and check donations will be accepted on-location.

Make check payable to: Feeding the Valley, Inc.

Donations can also be made online – on either a one-time or monthly basis through Pay Pal by bankcard. A Pay Pal account is not required to donate online.