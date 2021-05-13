 

6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard

Beneficiary: Feeding The Valley Food Bank

Wednesday, June 2

LOCATION: McDonald’s, 1619 Bradley Park Drive, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 9

LOCATION: Litner and Deganian, 1340 14th Street, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 16

LOCATION: Overhead Door Company, 1230 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 23

LOCATION: Callaway Gardens, 17617 US Highway 27, Pine Mountain, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Monday, June 28

LOCATION: McDonalds, 3315 Macon Road, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley

SPONSORED BY:

Wednesday, June 30

LOCATION: Kia of Columbus, 7041 Whittlesey Boulevard, Columbus, GA

BENEFITING: Feeding the Valley and Santa’s Castle

SPONSORED BY:

Donation Suggestions for Buddy Packs

  • Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)
  • Microwavable vegetables
  • Microwavable soups
  • Raisin boxes
  • Cracker packs
  • Small fruit cups
  • Small apple sauce cups
  • Healthy juice boxes
  • Granola, fruit bars
  • Breakfast or cereal bars

Monetary Donations

Cash and check donations will be accepted on-location.

Make check payable to: Feeding the Valley, Inc.

Donations can also be made online – on either a one-time or monthly basis through Pay Pal by bankcard.  A Pay Pal account is not required to donate online.

