8th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard 2023

Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is to help fill the need of thousands of children in our area who often go without healthy meals when school is out. Facing an unprecedented community need, WRBL News 3 and local businesses will partner for the station’s 8th annual Kids Summer Cupboard food drive campaign.

Donation drop-off centers are below:

Piggly Wiggly Locations: Contact Name (Manager): Contact Name (Asst. Manager) Contact Phone Number: 1345 13th Street, Columbus, GA 31901 Timothy Huntington Thomas Sanders 706-327-7549 910 Brown Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906 Eugene Holt Holly Miller 706-324-3428 5850 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909 Christopher Bettin Jessica Davis 706-561-8032 4916 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904 Fred Biser, Jr. Blake Everette 706-327-3789 2424 Woodruff Farm Road, Columbus, GA 31907 Marcus Henderson James Hick 706-821-3877 1807 S. Lumpkin Road, Columbus, GA 31903 Connie Chasteen Johnny West 706-689-3553 512 13th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867 Danielle Allred Katie Woomer 334-291-0846 1130 E. 280 Bypass, Phenix City, AL 36867 Anthony Barberi Barbara Harmon 334-291-7656 1837 Stadium Drive, Phenix City, AL 36867 Charles Weems Amelia Armstead 334-297-7410

Non-Perishable Items suggestions:

Applesauce or Fruit Cups (individual cups)

Boxed crackers

Canned vegetables and beans (pop tabs)

Canned soup (pop tabs)

Canned tuna and chicken

Cereal (individual packs)

Cereal bars

Dried Fruits or vegetables

Oatmeal (individual packs)

Pasta noodles

Pasta sauce ( non-glass containers)

Peanut butter

Ramen noodles

Rice

Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)

Microwavable vegetables

Microwavable soups

Raisin boxes

Cracker packs

Small fruit cups

Small apple sauce cups

Healthy juice boxes

Granola, fruit bars

Breakfast or cereal bars

Basic Essential Items Suggestions:

Deodorant

Soap Bars

Travel Size Toothpaste

Paper Towels

Toilet Tissue

Travel Size Shampoo

Travel Size Conditioner

SPONSORED BY: