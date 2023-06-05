8th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard 2023

Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is to help fill the need of thousands of children in our area who often go without healthy meals when school is out. Facing an unprecedented community need, WRBL News 3 and local businesses will partner for the station’s 8th annual Kids Summer Cupboard food drive campaign.
Donation drop-off centers are below:
|Piggly Wiggly Locations:
|Contact Name (Manager):
|Contact Name (Asst. Manager)
|Contact Phone Number:
|1345 13th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
|Timothy Huntington
|Thomas Sanders
|706-327-7549
|910 Brown Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906
|Eugene Holt
|Holly Miller
|706-324-3428
|5850 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909
|Christopher Bettin
|Jessica Davis
|706-561-8032
|4916 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904
|Fred Biser, Jr.
|Blake Everette
|706-327-3789
|2424 Woodruff Farm Road, Columbus, GA 31907
|Marcus Henderson
|James Hick
|706-821-3877
|1807 S. Lumpkin Road, Columbus, GA 31903
|Connie Chasteen
|Johnny West
|706-689-3553
|512 13th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867
|Danielle Allred
|Katie Woomer
|334-291-0846
|1130 E. 280 Bypass, Phenix City, AL 36867
|Anthony Barberi
|Barbara Harmon
|334-291-7656
|1837 Stadium Drive, Phenix City, AL 36867
|Charles Weems
|Amelia Armstead
|334-297-7410
Non-Perishable Items suggestions:
- Applesauce or Fruit Cups (individual cups)
- Boxed crackers
- Canned vegetables and beans (pop tabs)
- Canned soup (pop tabs)
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Cereal (individual packs)
- Cereal bars
- Dried Fruits or vegetables
- Oatmeal (individual packs)
- Pasta noodles
- Pasta sauce ( non-glass containers)
- Peanut butter
- Ramen noodles
- Rice
- Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)
- Microwavable vegetables
- Microwavable soups
- Raisin boxes
- Cracker packs
- Small fruit cups
- Small apple sauce cups
- Healthy juice boxes
- Granola, fruit bars
- Breakfast or cereal bars
Basic Essential Items Suggestions:
- Deodorant
- Soap Bars
- Travel Size Toothpaste
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Tissue
- Travel Size Shampoo
- Travel Size Conditioner
