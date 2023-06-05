8th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard 2023

Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is to help fill the need of thousands of children in our area who often go without healthy meals when school is out. Facing an unprecedented community need, WRBL News 3 and local businesses will partner for the station’s 8th annual Kids Summer Cupboard food drive campaign.

Donation drop-off centers are below:

Piggly Wiggly Locations: Contact Name (Manager): Contact Name (Asst. Manager) Contact Phone Number:
1345 13th Street, Columbus, GA 31901Timothy HuntingtonThomas Sanders706-327-7549
910 Brown Avenue, Columbus, GA 31906Eugene HoltHolly Miller706-324-3428
5850 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909Christopher BettinJessica Davis706-561-8032
4916 River Road, Columbus, GA 31904Fred Biser, Jr.Blake Everette706-327-3789
2424 Woodruff Farm Road, Columbus, GA 31907Marcus HendersonJames Hick706-821-3877
1807 S. Lumpkin Road, Columbus, GA 31903Connie ChasteenJohnny West706-689-3553
512 13th Street, Phenix City, AL 36867Danielle AllredKatie Woomer334-291-0846
1130 E. 280 Bypass, Phenix City, AL 36867Anthony BarberiBarbara Harmon334-291-7656
1837 Stadium Drive, Phenix City, AL 36867Charles WeemsAmelia Armstead334-297-7410

Non-Perishable Items suggestions:

  • Applesauce or Fruit Cups (individual cups)
  • Boxed crackers
  • Canned vegetables and beans (pop tabs)
  • Canned soup (pop tabs)
  • Canned tuna and chicken
  • Cereal (individual packs)
  • Cereal bars
  • Dried Fruits or vegetables
  • Oatmeal (individual packs)
  • Pasta noodles
  • Pasta sauce ( non-glass containers)
  • Peanut butter
  • Ramen noodles
  • Rice
  • Microwavable meals (pasta, beef stew, macaroni and cheese)
  • Microwavable vegetables
  • Microwavable soups
  • Raisin boxes
  • Cracker packs
  • Small fruit cups
  • Small apple sauce cups
  • Healthy juice boxes
  • Granola, fruit bars
  • Breakfast or cereal bars

Basic Essential Items Suggestions:

  • Deodorant
  • Soap Bars
  • Travel Size Toothpaste
  • Paper Towels
  • Toilet Tissue
  • Travel Size Shampoo
  • Travel Size Conditioner

