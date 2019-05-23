WRBL is the CBS-affiliated television station licensed to Columbus, Georgia, serving the Chattahoochee Valley of west-central Georgia and east-central Alabama. This station is a part of the Nexstar Media Group, with studios located on 13th Avenue in Columbus.

Contact Us

1350 13th Avenue

Columbus, GA 31901

Phone: (706) 323-3333

Fax: (706) 327-6655

Newsroom: (706) 324-6397

Vice President, General Manager – David Hart

News Director – Gene Kirkconnell

General Sales Manager- Shuneca Harrington

Digital Content – Sam Sachs

Chief Engineer – Gentry Creamer

Marketing Director & Production Manager – Arthur Shipp

Creative Services Director – Carlos Williams