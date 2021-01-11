 

1 dead following vehicle crash in Opelika

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is now underway in Opelika after a motor vehicle crash leaves one person dead.

On Jan. 6th, around 6:30 p.m., first responders were called to an accident on Columbus Parkway at North Uniroyal Road. Upon arrival, Fire and EMS officials located an 18-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, Jan. 10th.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the OPD’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

45° / 39°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 45° 39°

Tuesday

53° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 53° 32°

Wednesday

55° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 55° 29°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 58° 41°

Friday

56° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 56° 33°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 52° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

6 PM
Rain
100%
45°

44°

7 PM
Rain
72%
44°

44°

8 PM
Showers
36%
44°

45°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
45°

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
44°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
46°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

50°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
50°

51°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories