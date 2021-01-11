1 dead following vehicle crash in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is now underway in Opelika after a motor vehicle crash leaves one person dead.

On Jan. 6th, around 6:30 p.m., first responders were called to an accident on Columbus Parkway at North Uniroyal Road. Upon arrival, Fire and EMS officials located an 18-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, Jan. 10th.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the OPD’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.