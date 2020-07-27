$10 million Career Technical Annex coming to Central High School

PHENIX CITY, Ala, (WRBL)- The Career Technical Annex building is what they are calling it. The 36,000 square foot facility will be located on the campus of Central High School.

According to Superintendent Randy Wilkes the new building will have 21 career technical classrooms, and six laboratories to accommodate students in grades nine through 12.

Wilkes tells News 3 students will be able to have hands on learning experiences with careers such as TV Production, Nursing, First responders, Sports Medicine, and there will be six Coding business classes.

“We expect fully these students to be able to leave Central High School, and either walk right into a career immediately or take it to the next level at a two year school or even four year school,” said Wilkes.

The primary focus of the Annex is to make more room for incoming students as concerns raise of overcrowding. Wilkes tells News 3 the Freshman Academy stands at 130% capacity and there is at-least 425 students per grade level.

“What we’re seeing is a tremendous growth at the Elementary level, and the Middle school level, where there is a minimum of 600 in some of those grade levels coming this way. So we’re expecting in the next couple of years to continue to be at 130% capacity at the Freshman Academy, and probably to about a 110% to 125% at the High school.

Construction work for the project began Monday, and Wilkes tells News 3 that Red Devil parents will need to expect a lot of congested traffic this upcoming school year.