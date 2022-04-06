ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Etowah County, authorities said Wednesday night.

In a social media post, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said Madison Grace Hollingsworth left 4600 Egypt Road in Boaz at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Hollingsworth was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a red vinyl lion head on the front and a smiley face on the back. She was wearing light grey “yoga-style pants” with pink designs on them.

Anyone with information can contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825 or simply dial 911.