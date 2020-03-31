12-year-old killed after being shot in the head by brother while playing with gun

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (3/30): The 12-year-old boy who was shot in the head Monday by his brother while playing with a gun has died, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL (3/30): A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head by his 16-year-old brother Monday afternoon.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the two brothers were playing with a gun just after 1 p.m. when the gun discharged in the 16-year-old’s hands and hit the 12-year-old in the head.

The 12-year-old was taken to UAB for treatment. No charges have been filed as of now, according to Bessemer PD.

No other information has been released at this time.

