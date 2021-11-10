Alabama: 14-year-old with several mental illnesses is missing

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center issued a press release Wednesday on missing 14-year-old Braedon-Layne Smith.

The case is now active with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Braedon is still currently missing.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 14-year-old Braedon-Layne Smith was staying at his grandparents house when one afternoon, while his grandfather was asleep, he walked out of the house and hasn’t been seen since.

Due to Braedon’s several mental health issues, which include bipolar disorder and ADHD , he is unable to sustain himself on his own or make a clear judgement according to his mother, Sarah Malone.

“I want to stress to the public that my son has significant mental health issues,” Malone said. “These conditions impair his judgment. And we are very concerned because we are not sure how Braedon would react in real world situations.”

Braedon has been off of his medication for his many mental illnesses since he went missing. This can cause him to act erratically and violently.

But his mother is concerned on how he is supporting himself, when he left with no means to survive.

“He did not take anything with him,” Malone said. “He does not have a phone. He did not have any money. He does not have access to any of these resources. And my son would have to have someone helping him, to be able to sustain himself. Because he can not sustain himself on his own. He is not capable of doing so.”

Braedon’s mother, is now pleading with the public to help her find her son. Malone is pleading that anyone with any information as to her son’s whereabouts, to please contact her at 334-718-5016.

According to the Dothan Police Department’s Facebook page Braedon is possibly attempting to travel to Irondale, Alabama. He was last seen a black hoodie, jeans, carrying a red backpack.